Talea Beer Co.

If you're at all interested in bright, refreshing sour beer or the city's newest breweries, bump Talea in Williamsburg to the top of your drinking to-do list. Talea's beers are often fruit-forward, even if they're not technically sours - like a hazy double IPA made with papaya and lime. Bring a group of friends, and show up close to when they open on weekends if you don't have a reservation (since it gets packed during peak hours). We like their $20 flights if you're drinking in the open taproom that looks like a coworking space you'd actually want to spend eight hours in, but you can always grab a four-pack to-go and head to McCarren Park a block away.