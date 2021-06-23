Talea Beer Co.

As is often the case in the world of craft beer, barrel-aging is a development that’s been a long time coming. The fact is: even though it seems to be the latest in a long line of other fleeting industry fads, the process is actually one that’s been around for thousands of years. Originally implemented in Europe during the 13th century as a means for brewers to produce Belgian Lambics, over time, barrel-aging grew in application to include other styles from the Old Continent like German Rauchbiers and English country ales. Fast forward to the early 1990s and you have finally one of the first instances of barrel-aging in the modern craft movement: Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout. In addition to being revolutionary at the time for its incorporation of Jim Beam bourbon casks, the Greg Hall original has managed to stay relevant even today.