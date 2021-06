A 20-year-old man who accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend as he played with a loaded gun in a Gurnee home last September has been sentenced to four years in prison. Isaiah J. Cole, 20, of Gurnee, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID card, unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of meth with intent to distribute.