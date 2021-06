A Florida pastor and his son were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot on Thursday after a congregant provided evidence to the FBI. James Varnell Cusick Jr., 72, and his son Casey Cusick, 35, both pastors at the Global Outreach Ministries church in Melbourne, face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.