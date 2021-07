Cryptocurrencies have not only changed the way some see and exchange money, it has also changed how some companies make and sell computer components. By moving money to the purely digital realm, cryptocurrencies have also shifted the burden of “making” to computer hardware. CPUs and GPUs are the prime targets, but now even SSDs are also fair game. The latter, however, might be on the losing end of the wear and tear battle, forcing SSD makers to make changes to their warranty policies, sometimes in questionable and bewildering ways like what Micron’s Crucial consumer SSD brand almost did.