Key Driver of Fish Oil's Antidepressant Effects Revealed
A key molecular mechanism underpinning the anti-inflammatory, antidepressant, and neuroprotective effects of omega-3 fatty acids has been identified. In findings that could lead to the development of new treatments for depression, the research provides the "first evidence" that hippocampal neurons are able to produce two key lipid metabolites of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) — lipoxygenase and cytochrome P450, lead investigator Alessandra Borsini, PhD, told Medscape Medical News.www.medscape.com