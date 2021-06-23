Cancel
Lifestyle

Runaway Roof

By Arden Shore
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
Runaway Roof’s charm is that it’s a rooftop without the annoying rooftop scene. That’s in part because of how massive this Bushwick spot is. Much like Citi Field or an elite Crate & Barrel, this relatively calm spot has three levels of seating. But unlike those city institutions, here you can participate in weekly yoga sessions, brunch service on weekends, and Happy Hour from 6-8pm on weekdays. They even have their own diner restaurant (which happens to serve perfectly crispy fried pickles). You can check out their schedule and reserve a spot here.

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

New York City, NY
The Infatuation

Pineapple Club

If you walk the perimeter of Tompkins Square Park on a nice night, you’ll notice that getting drunk in the East Village is still very much a NYC pastime for a self-selected group. For all those looking to initiate themselves into said self-selected group (even just for a night), we’d suggest heading to this cocktail bar that opened in the spring of 2020 on East 6th Street between A and B. The Pineapple Club sticks pretty close to its tropical theme, which means you should come here expecting to drink colorful rum drinks. In addition to a greenhouse-like indoor area, Pineapple Club has a sidewalk patio that’s always busy on weekends.
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Bandits

Bandits has taken over the former Daddy-O space in Greenwich Village with a diner-themed drinking hole that looks great both inside and out. Checkered floors, colorful banquettes, and globe lighting are consistent fixtures inside the dining area and outdoors on their open-air patio, which deserves some kind of design award. On a scale from dive to fancy cocktail bar, this place sits right in the middle, with beer-and-shot specials, and massive tiki cocktails on the menu. While you’ll definitely need a reservation to hang out here on weekends, it’s a great place to go with a big group and eat the type of food you’d expect at a kitschy diner, including four different kinds of loaded tater tots, deep-fried hot dogs, and a smashburger. Plus they’ve got a few late-night options for the vegans among us, like an excellent chickpea “tuna” melt and everything bagel shishito peppers.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

The Ready Rooftop Bar

There aren’t a lot of rooftop bars in this city where we actually like to spend our time, but The Ready is one of the few exceptions to that rule. This massive spot above The Moxy Hotel East Village has a bunch of spaced-out seating areas where you can sit with a date or a small group under a galaxy of twinkling lights. They’ve got a few different tacos on the menu and some canned wine, but you’re really here for the frozen drinks - especially the watermelon sugar which has Red Bull, tequila, and lime. If you’re the kind of person who only ventured to rooftop bars if you were guaranteed ample personal space (even prior to the pandemic), this is the spot for you.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Harlem Public

There are some moments when you need a burger, whether it’s after an unusually prolific Happy Hour or when you just can’t bear the thought of eating the same salad for the 12th day in a row. That’s when this cheerful pub in West Harlem steps in, complete with a sidewalk patio on Broadway strung with lights. One whole side of the menu here is devoted to burgers - there are seven in total, plus a “build it your damn self” section. Two solid choices are the soft and saucy Daddy Mac and the Parmesan Crusted, served between two slices of toasted sourdough bread (yes, the top is coated with melted parmesan). The fried chicken sandwiches are also a terrific choice, including the impressively-sized (and hot sauce-centric) Hot Fried Thigh.
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

A Saturday Afternoon In Wicker Park

Day trips are great, but sometimes you just want to spend your Saturday in the city - preferably while avoiding crowds of tourists. And one of our favorite areas to do this is Wicker Park - a neighborhood where you can bike along the 606 trail, check out breweries, and visit some of the best restaurants in the city. So if you’re looking to spend a Saturday drinking interesting beer, eating delicious food, and maybe even playing some mini-golf, we planned the day for you.
Manhattan, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Rooftops For Eating & Drinking In NYC

Drinking a mimosa next to a chimney on the roof or your pre-war building can be nice. But you’re not going to get panoramic views of the city from the comfort of an egg-shaped loveseat up there. And since you were probably one year younger the last time you drank a $19 vodka cranberry on top of a proper rooftop bar, you might need some help figuring out where to go in 2021. Fortunately, the 19 places on this guide have all reopened for the summer, and have a much lower chance of ruining your relationship with your landlord.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

La Barra

The fried chicken at La Barra comes in three sizes, the smallest of which caused O Fortuna from Carmina Burana to play, max volume, in our head the first time we saw it approaching our table. What the largest would do, we do not know. What we do know is that this is likely the best fried chicken we’ve eaten in London. The batter created in the kitchen of this basement Colombian spot in Elephant & Castle is otherworldly-looking: swirled and jagged, with a golden brown crunch that looks like it’s come from another dimension, while the chicken inside remains improbably and perfectly moist. A squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of homemade chilli sauce is preferable, but you don’t even need that. The fact it comes with green plantain chips and a pile of chicharrones and bofes bigger than every portion at every London small plates restaurant put together is almost laughable. Almost. But laughter is a filling activity. And you want to save all the room you can at La Barra for chicken.
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Peckham Riviera

If you’re into that whole urban paradise thing, you’ll love Peckham Riviera. If you’re a massive geography nerd, you’ll probably hate it because we can assure you this place isn’t actually on the coastline. Plot twist, it’s in Peckham. That being said, after a couple of amaretto sours you really do feel like you’re on holiday. Unlike many of London’s other big outdoor cocktail spaces, this place isn’t pretentious or showy in the slightest. There’s no music blasting over your conversation, just fun takes on classic cocktails, a toasty canopied courtyard, and plenty of foliage to admire between martinis. Heads up, they also screen all the major sports games in their courtyard.
Pros and Cons of a Living Roof

Living roofs are an increasingly popular concept among homeowners that want to take advantage of this space and improve their homes. You may have heard recommendations from those with their own efficient green roof at home or warnings from those who struggled with the concept. So, what are some of the pros and cons of a living roof?
Louisiana State
The Infatuation

9 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In LA Between June 23rd-27th

We’ve officially hit the early summer sweet spot. Temperatures are still pleasant, Pride month celebrations are in full swing, and that nostalgic childhood dread of school restarting in August has yet to enter our psyche. To top it all off, the next five days are stacked with events ranging from Pride parties, outdoor movies, pastry pop-ups, food drives, and more. Here are the most intriguing things to do and eat around LA from June 23rd through 27th.
5 Easy Roof Upgrades

Getting a new roof offers the opportunity to add some upgrades to add value and protection to your house. If you’re already getting new roofing Brantford homeowners may want to consider these five easy roof upgrades to increase their return on investment. Improve Ventilation. Improving the ventilation in your attic...
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

We first became fans of this Vietnamese restaurant in Lakeview after eating here on a 90-degree day. Sochi’s refreshing seared duck salad was exactly what we needed - the gỏi vịt was topped with tender breast underneath crispy skin, pickled daikon and carrots, and a perfect amount of mint, sweet and spicy ginger fish dressing. The menu also has bigger entrees like phở and cơm chiên, and a delicious bánh mì with an excellent ratio of pâté and pork loaf to crunchy bread. This place works for a catch-up dinner with friends or a casual date night, and while they don’t have patio seating, they do have plenty of garage-style windows to make the space feel airy and bright.
Livingston Manor, NY
The Infatuation

Where To Hike, Eat, & Drink On Your Catskills Road Trip

Typically, the saying “it’s the journey, not the destination” doesn’t apply to vacations. But if you’re driving upstate to the Catskills anytime this summer, you might as well take advantage of all the cool stuff to do along the way. Other than booking a place to stay and a rental car with a random Texas license plate, we’ve got you covered with hiking plans, a stop featuring adorable farm animals, and more great things to do and eat once you actually arrive.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

New Belgium Brewing

A massive space in Mission Bay with tons of seating and standing room? Check. Plenty of beers on tap, including several that are actually brewed in-house? Yup. A menu by two former Noosh chefs, like tacos on paratha bread, Mission-style hot dogs, and fries with a creamy umami dipping sauce? Well, you already know the answer. If you’ve learned anything from reading this, it’s that New Belgium Brewery absolutely fits the bill if you’re looking to organize a casual, beer-centric catch-up with friends, or a spot to eat and drink before a Giants or Warriors game - Oracle Park and the Chase Center are both are within walking distance.
The Shapeshifters...Up On The Roof & In The Club

3:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) We are very pleased to welcome The Shapeshifters to The POW for our first summer party after the restrictions hopefully lift. Info: Extension of government roadmap. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

10 Happy Hours To Try This Week

Maybe you were productive at work today. Maybe you didn’t even work today. But whether you crossed every task off your to-do list or read the entire internet while you were supposed to be making a spreadsheet, you deserve an affordable drink from roughly between the hours of 5pm to 8pm. Here are some spots where you can do just that this week.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Oak Garden

During the day, Oak Garden is Smart Bites To Go, a vegan restaurant with a cool outdoor garden space. But Wednesday through Friday, that outdoor space becomes Oak Garden, a really cool music venue. Most shows here require a ticket, and they post about upcoming events on their Instagram page. Oak Garden feels secluded, but not claustrophobic - and there are usually some food vendors serving things like tacos or ramen. This place is quickly becoming one of our favorite spots to catch live, local music in Miami.
Restaurants
The Infatuation

The Best Places To Eat In Spitalfields

Turn right out of Shoreditch High Street overground, under the bridge, and past the guy playing The Weeknd on the windpipes, and you’ll be in Spitalfields. Once known for its community of artists, Spitalfields is now, basically, one big street art tour. Everyday, crowds take pictures of an inexplicable stencil of the Queen dressed in stilettos giving the v sign. Someone, somewhere, is turning in their grave.