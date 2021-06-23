Runaway Roof
Runaway Roof’s charm is that it’s a rooftop without the annoying rooftop scene. That’s in part because of how massive this Bushwick spot is. Much like Citi Field or an elite Crate & Barrel, this relatively calm spot has three levels of seating. But unlike those city institutions, here you can participate in weekly yoga sessions, brunch service on weekends, and Happy Hour from 6-8pm on weekdays. They even have their own diner restaurant (which happens to serve perfectly crispy fried pickles). You can check out their schedule and reserve a spot here.www.theinfatuation.com