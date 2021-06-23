Triple Feature: Bob Garver reviews "Cruella," "Peter Rabbit 2," and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

Our road to box office recovery has had its ups and downs, and after a few weekends in a row of $20+ million openers (A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), it feels as if we’ve taken a step backward again as In The Heights and Peter Rabbit 2 under-performed, both opening in the low teens. Despite those soft openings, though, the overall weekend box office of $57 million was still the fourth best this year. Even if this weekend backslides below $50 million, an unthinkable number pre-pandemic, it will still be far ahead of where we were one month ago, and only one week remains until F9 hits, hopefully giving the industry the blockbuster opening it has been waiting for.