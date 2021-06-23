Cancel
Congress & Courts

U.S. House moves to expand protections for older workers

By Mike Rogoway
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to restore protections against age discrimination that had been stripped by a 2009 Supreme Court decision. The House passed nearly identical legislation last year, but it died in the Republican-controlled Senate. With Democrats now in charge in that chamber, and two Senate Republicans on board to help shepherd it, this bill may stand a better chance.

