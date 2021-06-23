Cancel
Lifestyle

Starbucks's Newest Summer Cups Collection Features Jungle Print, Ombré Diamonds, and '90s Vibes

By Lauren Harano
PopSugar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider this a PSA to all Starbucks lovers: the coffee chain just dropped another new collection of cups for summer, and they're the perfect match for a sunshine-filled day. The new June 2021 merchandise is dubbed as the "Summer 2" release following the first summer launch in May, and both collections are already putting coffee-drinkers in a craze. The Summer 2 selection features fun pop art designs and jungle-themed motifs, meaning every cup is more fun than the last. Seriously, there are sleek matte finishes, sparkly ombré diamonds, and animal-printed designs (we're especially obsessed with the pink cheetah tumbler)!

www.popsugar.com
