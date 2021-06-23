4 Summer Inspired Outfits to Wear Before The Season Ends!
I get tagged in so many amazing posts on Instagram and one day while I was scrolling IG, Christopher tagged me in one of his posts and it stopped me in my tracks. The photo was stunning and edited with our presets so naturally, I ended up scrolling his feed and just LOVED how beautiful and creative it was. Mindy reached out to see if he was interested in contributing a fashion piece to the blog and I am SO excited he agreed and LOVE the outfits that he styled!jillianharris.com