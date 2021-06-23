Review: The Finnish Long Drink – Zero, Strong and Cranberry

We’ve reviewed a number of Nikka’s whiskies to date, but are just now coming around to their gin, which they introduced in 2017. As with the Japanese distillery’s Coffey Malt and Coffey Grain whiskies, the Coffey Gin draws its name from the Coffey (column) still used instead of a pot still. Nikka’s gin is different from other gins in its approach toward the use of grains to impart character to the final product. Most gins are made with a “neutral” distillate (often made from wheat) which has been distilled to the point that it provides a blank palate for the botanicals that are infused to provide the gin’s flavor. Nikka uses corn for the gentle sweetness it can impart and barley for the cereal notes it sometimes introduces. Nikka gin is made with eleven botanicals, many which are uncommon for gin but make sense considering the Japanese origin of the product. As their website notes: