Review: The Finnish Long Drink – Zero, Strong and Cranberry

By Monica Uhm
drinkhacker.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe first reviewed the original The Long Drink company’s version of the Finnish long drink (called Long Drink) here at Drinkhacker last year. They have added three new varieties to their line – Zero, which is a lower calorie version of the original; Strong, which has a higher alcohol content than the original; and Cranberry, which replaces the grapefruit and juniper berry flavors with natural cranberry and “other natural flavors.”

