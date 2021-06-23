Cancel
Relationship Advice

Salma Hayek on the secret to her marriage: 'We've never said anything nasty to each other'

Corydon Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek on the secret to her marriage: 'We've never said anything nasty to each other'. Salma Hayek says her marriage to Francois-Henri Pinault is so strong because they “put all [their] energy” into resolving any conflict between them.

PetsElle

Salma Hayek On The Moment Her Rescue Owl Coughed Up A Hairball On Harry Styles' Head

Salma Hayek has recalled the moment her rescue owl named Kering once met Harry Styles - and gave him a bit of a fright. During an interview on The Ellen Show, the actress – who is currently starring in The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard – reminisced about the time her owl coughed up a hairball on a mystery celeb’s head. What. A. Story.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard star Salma Hayek struggled to learn the name of her own movie

Salma Hayek has said she struggles to say the name of her latest film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.The actor plays a hitman’s wife, Sonia, in the film, which is a sequel to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard.Speaking about the movie during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hayek said: “I have to stay that I started practicing saying the name of the movie since we were shooting it because I am dyslexic… I get really confused. I almost have it down.”She also admitted she was nervous to act in front of iconic star Samuel L Jackson, who...
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Salma Hayek’s husband joked she ‘landed’ him because she’s not into fashion

Francois-Henri Pinault jokingly told Salma Hayek she “landed” him as a husband because she “doesn’t care” about fashion. The 59-year-old businessman is the chairman and CEO of French luxury goods firm Kering – which is in charge of designer brands such as Gucci, Balenciaga, and Saint Laurent – and the ‘House of Gucci’ actress is the envy of her friends who would love to be married to a man with access to free designer goods.
MoviesDerrick

My worst moment: Salma Hayek and the time her mouth wouldn’t say her words of dialogue in the right order

“Honestly, at one point I wasn’t going to do the first movie,” Salma Hayek said of 2017′s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and her role as Samuel L. Jackson’s paramour and a woman who knows her way around an action scene and a one-liner. Ultimately, it was co-star Ryan Reynolds who was able to win her over with a promise to shape the character to her liking: “Ryan said, ‘Come on, it’ll be fun. Even if I don’t have scenes with you I’ll help you come up with something, you won’t regret it.’ And so it was true, they gave me a lot of freedom with the character.”
Theater & Dancewomansday.com

Salma Hayek Proves She's Got Moves in a New Video Dancing to Britney Spears

Salma Hayek is showing off her best dance moves to promote her new film, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Today, the Frida actress shared a quick video clip on Instagram featuring herself and a crew of dancers taking part in a bit of choreography tuned to Britney Spears's iconic debut single, "…Baby One More Time." The hit 1998 song is featured in Hayek's upcoming film, and a new dance trend, aptly dubbed the #HitmansChallenge, features people dancing along to Spears's iconic moves from her original music video.
Movieswaldronnews.com

Salma Hayek's teenage daughter loved her raunchy new movie

Salma Hayek's 13-year-old daughter loves her "raunchy" new movie. The 'Hitman Wife's Bodyguard' star says her teenage daughter is a huge fan of her new film, despite Salma's fear that Valentina would be embarrassed by the movie. She said: "Yeah, she insisted on this one. She never wants to see...
Petssamfordcrimson.com

Salma Hayek baffles fans as pet owl watches TV with her after building strong bond

Video LoadingVideo UnavailableClick to playTap to playThe video will auto-play soon8CancelPlay now. Celeb obsessed? Get a daily dose of showbiz gossip direct to your inbox. Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later.Sign upWhen you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.Thank you for subscribingWe have more newslettersShow meSee ourprivacy notice.
Petsfreenews.live

Salma Hayek’s domestic owl humiliated Harry Styles

54-year-old Mexican movie star Salma Hayek, in an interview with the host of the daytime show Ellen DeGeneres, told how one day her pet owl, named Kering, coughed up a ball of hair right at the British actor and One Direction boyband member Harry Styles. “He was really in awe...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Salma Hayek Reveals Embarrassing Encounter With Harry Styles

The 'Frida' actress remembers an embarrassing encounter with the One Direction member, revealing that it involved her pet owl that spat out a hairball on the Brit's head. AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek was left red-faced when her pet owl hacked up a hairball on Harry Styles' head. The actress was...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Matrix: Salma Hayek on How "Lazy" Cost Her Trinity in Audition

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star Salma Hayek is certainly no stranger when it came to action roles. Not to say, she always landed them as she revealed to host Jada Pinkett Smith on her series Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch (via Entertainment Weekly) of her failed The Matrix (1999) audition for the role of Trinity. While the part went to Carrie-Anne Moss, Hayek recalled being part of the final cut.
CelebritiesAlbia Newspapers

Penelope Cruz 'angry' Salma Hayek didn't confide in her over Weinstein

Penelope Cruz was "angry" when Salma Hayek didn't confide in her about being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein. The 'Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife' actress previously accused the disgraced movie mogul – who is serving a 23-year jail sentence on charges of sexual assault and rape – of inappropriate behaviour when they were working on 'Frida' in 2002 and she insisted she was doing her best to "protect" her pal and her career by not telling her what had happened.
Celebritiesgofugyourself.com

Salma Hayek Did Not Finish This The Way I Expected

It’s nice to see Salma Hayek out and about looking like herself, rather than like a hybrid of herself and Rose Byrne (thank you for that — she’s ABSOLUTELY the right visual reference and I don’t know why I couldn’t produce her name on my own). She’s promoting a sequel to The Hitman’s Wife, called The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which I hope becomes an entire franchise that just builds on itself: The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist’s Great Aunt, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s Dentist’s Great Aunt’s Cobbler. When I saw this photo of Salma, I thought, “Oh, that’s a nice outfit — cute blouse, crisp white pants, perfect for a photocall.” I was wrong about the pants:
Relationship AdviceHuffingtonPost

Salma Hayek Reveals Her Best Advice For A Successful Relationship

Salma Hayek and her husband, billionaire CEO François-Henri Pinault, have been married for 12 years. And in that amount of time, the actor says she’s learned an important key to a very strong relationship: never say “anything nasty to each other.”. Hayek opened up about the two’s relationship on Wednesday...
PetsAceShowbiz

Salma Hayek Has Unusual Meditation Partner

The 'From Dusk Till Dawn' actress claims that she often mediates with her beloved owl as she talks about her pet and raves about her close bond with the bird. AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek mediates with her pet owl. The 54-year-old actress has a southern white-faced owl named Kering -...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Salma Hayek Reveals She Was a Finalist for ‘The Matrix,’ but Failed Her Trinity Physical Test

Salma Hayek joined Jada Pinkett Smith on the most recent installment of the latter’s Facebook interview series “Red Table Talk” (via Yahoo Entertainment) and revealed she was one of the four finalists in the casting process for Trinity in “The Matrix.” One of the other four finalists was Pinkett Smith herself. Hayek’s career was red hot at the time following U.S. breakthrough “Desperado,” popular rom-com “Fools Rush In,” and more. But when “The Matrix” casting process built to a physical endurance test, Hayek said she didn’t stand a chance.
AnimalsDaily Iberian

Salma Hayek: I meditate with my pet owl

Salma Hayek mediates with her pet owl. The 54-year-old actress has a southern white-faced owl named Kering – whom she named after the company owned by her husband, François-Henri Pinault – and has said she often lets her feathered friend help her with her daily meditation. She told People magazine:...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in beautiful pink outfit inside glamorous home

Salma Hayek had some incredible news to share with her fans, and she did so in a beautiful plunging pink nightgown inside her glamorous home. However, things didn't go smoothly for the star as originally uploaded her video clip without sound!. WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals exciting news in plunging pink...