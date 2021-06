A viral TikTok showing a man dangling a woman over a balcony at what appears to be an influencer party in Los Angeles is being criticized online. The video, posted by The Bachelor alum Brittany Galvin who goes by @lilgalvin on the app, has garnered 7 million views in a single day. A man and woman can be seen, appearing to joke around. The man picks up the woman, flips her over his shoulder—hitting her head on the parapet—and dangles her over a balcony. Gasps and yelps can be heard in the background. The woman smiles as she grabs hold of the parapet before being brought back to safety. Once she gets back on her feet, she does a backflip while the other partygoers stare.