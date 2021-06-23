Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A leaked UN report warns ‘worst is yet to come’ on climate change. Here’s how you can help

By William Brangham
pbs.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

www.pbs.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Pbs Newshour#Climate Change#New York City#Un#Pbs Newshour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PBS
News Break
Environment
News Break
United Nations
Related
Missouri Stategeneticliteracyproject.org

Humanity has tipped the Earth’s nitrogen cycle out of balance. Here’s how we can reduce the use of synthetic fertilizer and address climate change dislocations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. As nations and industries try to cut greenhouse gas emissions to tackle climate change, agricultural practices are in the spotlight. There’s good reason for that: Agriculture accounts for 16 to 27 percent of human-caused climate-warming emissions, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). But much of these emissions are not from carbon dioxide, that familiar climate change villain. They’re from another gas altogether: nitrous oxide.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘Life on Earth can recover ... humans cannot’: UN climate body warns of accelerating impacts in leaked draft report

Devastating climate impacts that will fundamentally change life on this planet are accelerating and set to become clear before a child born today turns 30, according to a leaked draft of the upcoming assessment by the UN’s leading climate scientists. Unliveable heat, ecosystem collapse, species extinction, more diseases, and cities buckling under the onslaught of rising seas are a few consequences noted in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft report obtained by Agence France-Presse.Even if still-rising greenhouse gas emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels, begin a downward slide, some of these impacts are already baked in....
Environmentshortpedia.com

Species extinction due to climate change is a possibility, reveals UN draft on Earth's Climate Change

Previous significant climatic shocks, according to UN research, altered the environment and wiped out most species, raising the question of humanity sowing seeds of its own extinction. According to a draught study by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), millions of people throughout the world face a dismal future of famine, drought, and disease. But, the report isn't due out until February 2022.
EnvironmentMedia Matters

Cable news programs lag behind their broadcast news counterparts in linking climate change to the Pacific Northwest heat wave

A Media Matters analysis found that from June 26 through 27 -- during the first 48-hour period of an intense and deadly heat wave which is scorching the Pacific Northwest, shattering temperature records, and creating dangerous conditions for a region unaccustomed to and unprepared for excessive heat -- morning and evening news shows on broadcast TV networks as well as all original programming on the major cable news networks aired 35 combined segments on the Pacific Northwest heat wave. Only eight of them, or 23%, mentioned climate.