Rhubarb Fest winners announced

Winners for the first annual car show in affiliation with Salute to Rhubarb Fest in Fountain City on June 12 have been announced. People’s Choice was Dick Griswold, from Winona, with his blue ’57 Chevy 210. The Best Engine Under the Hood was won by Dave Foegen, of Winona, with his blue ’74 Chevy Nova SS. Best Appearance in Paint and Interior was Dennis and Betty Loeffler, of Winona, displaying a black with red flames ’70 Plymouth Superbird. We thank everyone for showcasing their cars.