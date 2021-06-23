João Costa

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ecuador has held Brazil to a 1-1 draw to secure a spot in the Copa America quarterfinals. The draw moved Ecuador to fourth spot in Group B and a likely quarterfinal match against Argentina. Neymar missed the match because Brazil had already secured a spot in the playoffs. Defending champion Brazil opened the scoring at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania in the 37th minute with a header by Éder Militão. Angel Mendu equalized for Ecuador in the 53rd. Peru beat Venezuela 1-0 to secure second spot in the group.