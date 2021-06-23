João Costa
João Costa is a professional grappler and a jiu-jitsu black belt under Roberto Abreu (Cyborg) of Fight Sports Miami, who worked extensively with Gustavo Saraiva (Gustavinho) at the Caveirinha Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Minas Gerais. A late bloomer, Costa only started prioritizing his grappling career as a brown belt, causing an immediate impact in the sport through his 3 gold medals at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Pan American No-Gi Championships (2020 & 2021 [weight and absolute]), which earned him his black belt in June 2021.www.bjjheroes.com