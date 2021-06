Roy Keane has demanded England captain Harry Kane to “turn up” following a subdued performance from the striker in his country’s Euro 2020 draw against Scotland. Kane’s threat was largely contained by Scotland’s defence at Wembley, with the striker having few, if any, chances to provide the breakthrough for his side. The 27-year-old was brought off for Marcus Rashford in the 74th minute of the match by manager Gareth Southgate as England pushed for a winner to secure their passage through to the last-16. Kane was also quiet in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia last weekend. Asked if...