Reads Landing Museum Trivia Challenge’s first winner

“I love a challenge,” said Mary Galke, of Winona. Mary is the first winner of the Trivia Challenge at the Wabasha County Historical Society, Reads Landing School Museum. Mary took her time to tour the museum. When she was ready, she requested the Trivia Questionnaire and had 20 minutes to complete it. She was excited to take part in the challenge and won a membership to the Wabasha County Historical Society. The Trivia Challenge continues this season, as well as the Coloring Contest for all age groups.