Parenting is associated with various challenges. Being a parent to a child with special needs may further add to the task. Whether your child has special physical, mental or emotional needs, it may be quite overwhelming for you. Similar is the case with parenting an autistic child. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) comprises a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. It is a type of developmental disability affecting about 1 in 54 children in the United States. Developmental disabilities cause impairment in physical, learning, language or behavior areas. Generally, autistic children do not have any distinct physical features that would set them apart from other people. Since autism is a spectrum disorder, the extent to which a child is affected may vary. The affected children have varying degrees of problems with the way they communicate, interact, behave and learn.