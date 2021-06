At a recent Manhattan Institute event on building new education institutions, Stephanie Saroki de Garcia, the co-founder and managing director of Seton Education Partners, which serves 5000 students in underserved communities including the South Bronx, was asked what students and parents were looking for in their schools. Her answer was forthright and bold. She said the parents her schools serve want safety, respect, character, and civic education. What they don’t want — or at least aren’t asking for — she added, is “antiracist” education. “We have not had a single one of the parents of our 5,000 students that we're serving, saying, ‘We want you to do more of this antiracist work.’”