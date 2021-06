Message from the Franklin County Health Department. Attention parents of 12-year-old children and older: Franklin County Health Department has Pfizer vaccine available; if you are interested in getting your child vaccinated, now is the time to do it; so he/she will be fully vaccinated before school starts. We have all 3 covid vaccines available for any adult wanting to get vaccinated. You may call 636-583-7374 or 636-583-7301 to schedule an appointment or you may walk in without an appointment between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday at 414 E. Main St., Union, MO 63084. We are also accepting appointments for Back to School Vaccines. Don't put it off. Call today.