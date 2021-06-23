Cancel
‘I’m scared’: Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus reveals cancer treatment

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZxlE_0adUymxK00

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus revealed on social media that he is undergoing chemotherapy.

Hoppus, 49, posted about his condition Wednesday on Twitter, noting that “it sucks and I’m scared.”

He did not say what type of cancer he had, or at what stage he was diagnosed, according to New Musical Express.

“For the past three months, I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer,” Hoppus wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future,” Hoppus added in his post. “Love to you all.”

Earlier Wednesday, Hoppus posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” Variety reported. The post was quickly deleted, and Hoppus took to Twitter to officially announce his condition.

