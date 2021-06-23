Noise Variance Request for Nighttime Work on I-70

Denver’s Board of Public Health & Environment has received a request from Kiewit Infrastructure Company for a variance to Denver’s Noise Ordinance (Chapter 36 of the Denver Revised Municipal Code) associated with planned nighttime work through 2022 on portions of I-70 that pass through Denver.

This request will be heard at the Board meeting on Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. The location of the meeting is still to be determined. For more information on hearings before the Board of Public Health & Environment, please view the Board’s Rules Governing Hearings.

As part of the variance process, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) will provide a written recommendation to the Board, either to approve the request, deny the request, or approve with conditions. This recommendation must be finalized by Monday, July 19.

To allow for robust public input, DDPHE has requested, and has been granted, an extension to submit the written recommendation. DDPHE will finalize and submit their recommendation to the Board by the end of the day on July 19; the recommendation will be posted on the website when complete. Input from community members and organizations will inform the recommendation.

The variance petition is available for review here.

To provide input, please specify the recipient: DDPHE (for comments to be considered in the departmental recommendation), or DDPHE Board (for input to be considered in the Board’s final decision), and send via email to BEH@denvergov.org, or send via regular mail or in-person to: DDPHE or DDPHE Board, 101 West Colfax Avenue, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80202. You can also provide input by leaving a voicemail on our dedicated phone line –720-865-5392. You do not need to provide a name or contact information if you wish to remain anonymous. Note: All information received will be shared with the Board and is also considered a public record.

DDPHE will consider input received by Friday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m., in its written recommendation to the Board regarding the variance request. The recommendation from DDPHE will be posted on the Central 70 Project page by July 19.

The Board will also take into consideration all input provided in email/writing up until August 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Background:

On September 6, 2018, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Board ruled that the initial variance for this work be approved with the recommendations provided by DDPHE and an amended duration of 12 months (instead of the 52-month timeframe that was requested). As part of the approval of the variance, DDPHE agreed to monitor noise levels in the construction area and provide monthly updates to the Board on the project:

On August 8, 2019 the Board voted to extend the noise variance for another 12 months. On August 13, 2020 the Board again voted to extend the noise variance for another 12 months.

You can view the original noise variance request for the Central 70 Project considered by the Board in September 2018 and other associated documents here:

You can view the extended noise variance request for the Central 70 Project considered by the Board in August 2019 and other associated documents here:

You can view the extended noise variance petition for the Central 70 Project considered by the Board in August 2020 and other associated documents here:

Visit our website for more information about DDPHE’s Noise Program.