Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Noise Variance Request for Nighttime Work on I-70

Posted by 
Denver, Colorado
Denver, Colorado
 13 days ago

Denver’s Board of Public Health & Environment has received a request from Kiewit Infrastructure Company for a variance to Denver’s Noise Ordinance (Chapter 36 of the Denver Revised Municipal Code) associated with planned nighttime work through 2022 on portions of I-70 that pass through Denver.

This request will be heard at the Board meeting on Thursday, August 12 at 5:30 p.m. The location of the meeting is still to be determined. For more information on hearings before the Board of Public Health & Environment, please view the Board’s Rules Governing Hearings.

As part of the variance process, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) will provide a written recommendation to the Board, either to approve the request, deny the request, or approve with conditions. This recommendation must be finalized by Monday, July 19.

To allow for robust public input, DDPHE has requested, and has been granted, an extension to submit the written recommendation. DDPHE will finalize and submit their recommendation to the Board by the end of the day on July 19; the recommendation will be posted on the website when complete. Input from community members and organizations will inform the recommendation.

The variance petition is available for review here.

To provide input, please specify the recipient: DDPHE (for comments to be considered in the departmental recommendation), or DDPHE Board (for input to be considered in the Board’s final decision), and send via email to BEH@denvergov.org, or send via regular mail or in-person to: DDPHE or DDPHE Board, 101 West Colfax Avenue, Suite 800, Denver, CO 80202. You can also provide input by leaving a voicemail on our dedicated phone line –720-865-5392. You do not need to provide a name or contact information if you wish to remain anonymous. Note: All information received will be shared with the Board and is also considered a public record.

  • DDPHE will consider input received by Friday, July 16 at 5:00 p.m., in its written recommendation to the Board regarding the variance request. The recommendation from DDPHE will be posted on the Central 70 Project page by July 19.
  • The Board will also take into consideration all input provided in email/writing up until August 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Background:

On September 6, 2018, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment Board ruled that the initial variance for this work be approved with the recommendations provided by DDPHE and an amended duration of 12 months (instead of the 52-month timeframe that was requested). As part of the approval of the variance, DDPHE agreed to monitor noise levels in the construction area and provide monthly updates to the Board on the project:

On August 8, 2019 the Board voted to extend the noise variance for another 12 months. On August 13, 2020 the Board again voted to extend the noise variance for another 12 months.

You can view the original noise variance request for the Central 70 Project considered by the Board in September 2018 and other associated documents here:

You can view the extended noise variance request for the Central 70 Project considered by the Board in August 2019 and other associated documents here:

You can view the extended noise variance petition for the Central 70 Project considered by the Board in August 2020 and other associated documents here:

Visit our website for more information about DDPHE’s Noise Program.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado

69
Followers
202
Post
61
Views
ABOUT

Denver , officially the City and County of Denver, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. State of Colorado. Denver is located in the South Platte River Valley on the western edge of the High Plains just east of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. With an estimated population of 727,211 in 2019, Denver is the 19th-most populous city in the United States, the fifth-most populous state capital, and the most populous city located in the Mountain states. The 105th meridian west of Greenwich, the longitudinal reference for the Mountain Time Zone, passes directly through Denver Union Station.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#I 70#Noise Ordinance#Ddphe Board#The Central 70 Project#Noise Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy