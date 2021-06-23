Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

COLUMN: How WVU historically would shake out in a 12-team playoff

By Sean Manning
The Dominion Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany jumped for joy in 2014 when it was announced Florida State was going to be the last national champion in the BCS era — a computer-generated system that allowed just two teams to vie for the biggest prize in college football. Finally, a playoff was going to decide which...

www.dominionpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Marino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#College Football Playoff#Ohio State#American Football#Wvu#Florida State#Bcs#Lsu#Power 5 Or#The Cfp Committee#Notre Dame#Byu#Cfp#Mountaineers#Ap#The Southern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Dallas, GAMarietta Daily Journal

CFP leadership to review proposal for 12-team playoff

A College Football Playoff committee agreed Friday to send a proposal for a 12-team playoff to the full group for discussion. A group tasked with exploring options to expand the current four-team playoff presented its report to the CFP management committee in a meeting in Chicago. Now, the university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff will review the proposal Tuesday at a conference in Dallas.
Palo Alto, CAallfans.co

A 12-team CFB Playoff? It’s Way Overdue and Will Reap Benefits

For six weeks of the 1982 college football season, a Don James-coached University of Washington team sat atop the Associated Press poll, with the Huskies ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history. This lofty standing lasted until a late-season game in Palo Alto, California, where Stanford and...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Buffs History In A Fictional 12-Team Playoff

BOULDER-An Alabama-Clemson-like rivalry with … Miami? No CU-Notre Dame bowl matchups? A 1994 rematch with Nebraska? A greater potential for three (if not four or even five) National Championships? A 2016 rematch in the Big House? These are all scenarios that could've happened had the 12-team format proposed by the CFP working group been the norm in college football over the past 75-80 years.
College Sportstigernet.com

Would a 12 team playoff make games like UGA/CU less intense?

Let's face it. Whoever loses this game is probably toast in a four team CFP.. or at least smoking pretty good. With a twelve team CFP.. losing kickoff games like this would be very survivable. Is that good?? We've quit watching regular season MBB because nothing really matters until the madness starts. If you're any good at all, you're in the dance.
NFLatchisonglobenow.com

Steven M. Sipple: Moos prefers eight-team college football playoff, but 12 seems even better

All of a sudden, like a heat wave descending upon us in early summer, discussion in college football about a 12-team playoff ramped up considerably. The news seemingly came out of the blue last week. A four-person subgroup of the College Football Playoff management committee recommended expanding the playoff field from four teams to 12. It makes sense, especially in the context of declining television ratings for the CFP national championship game and playoff games in general.
Notre Dame, INchatsports.com

How the revamped 12-team playoff actually benefits Notre Dame

On Nov. 21, 2009, a Connecticut Husky named Andre Dixon rushed unchallenged into the Notre Dame end zone to give UConn a 33-30, double-overtime victory over the vaunted Fightin’ Irish. This, perhaps, was the lowest on-field moment in recent memory for Notre Dame. It was also a result that had...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Why A 12-Team Playoff Should Be Good for College Football and Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes, Aaron Craft, College Football Playoff, Notre Dame Fighting Irish football, American football. Even though Colin previously said on Real Pod Wednesdays that he didn't think the playoff should be expanded to more than eight teams, he's changed his mind and now believes 12 teams is the right move for the CFP. Dan agrees, and we discuss why we believe College Football Playoff expansion will be both good for the sport as a whole and a net positive for Ohio State, even though there will be pros and cons for the Buckeyes.
College SportsSacramento Bee

Mike Bianchi: Danny White on 12-team playoff he helped create: ‘This is huge for UCF!’

It’s certainly been a satisfying last few days for Danny White. He watched from the bleachers a few days ago as the baseball team at his new program, the Tennessee Volunteers, advanced to the College World Series for the first time in 16 years. And he watched from afar as coaches, administrators and fans at his old program, the UCF Knights, celebrated the news that the College Football Playoff will likely be expanded to 12 teams — a groundbreaking development that White himself was instrumental in making happen.
College SportsWDEF

CFB Playoff Committee Meets to Discuss Possible Expansion to 12 Teams

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Officials in charge of the College Football Playoff have opened two days of meetings in suburban Chicago. The main topic is whether to expand the four-team playoff to 12, as proposed by a working group. Six spots would be reserved for league champions and the rest would go to at-large teams. The discussions put league championship games in the spotlight. The winner would would be in the mix for a playoff bid, but an upset would hurt the league’s chances overall.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

A 12 team college football playoff could one day give the NFL playoffs a run for their money

There are few new sports proposals that excite me these days. Even when something does come along, like the proposed 4th and 15 “onside kick” that was championed by the Eagles in 2020—and, again, in 2021—it gets shot down fast. Speaking of the NFL, I am genuinely happy about a 17th regular-season game in 2021, but I try not to share my happiness with other NFL fans, lest they think I’m trolling them. The same can be said for my support of expanding the postseason field from 12 to 14 teams a season ago.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Would Ohio State football fans ever accept missing the 12-team playoff? Hey, Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Buckeye Talk? Become an Ohio State text subscriber here or by texting us at 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Nathan Baird and Doug Lesmerises will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers, and then share the best of those answers here twice a week. Hey, Buckeye Talk: “In a 12-team model, is there any scenario where Ohio State misses the playoff and fans/team/coaches don’t consider the season an abject failure?” — Joseph in Atlanta Hey Joseph, it’s Nathan: No. OK, we’ll make a caveat for some sort of catastrophic injury or alien abduction or however you want to phrase it. If Justin Fields had experienced a last-minute change of heart and joined the Peace Corps prior to the 2019 season opener, OSU probably would not have made the playoff that…
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Report: Divisions in college football potentially in jeopardy if Playoff expands to 12 teams

Divisions across college football conferences might be the casualties of an expanded College Football Playoff field, according to a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. As the College Football Playoff continues to discuss to potential of expansion from a four-team model to a 12-team format, there are several unknowns about what the future of the sport would look like. But one thing that could be eliminated is the divisions within conferences.
Chicago, ILenmnews.com

College Football Playoff Committee to Move Forward With 12-Team Proposal

College Football College Football Playoff Committee to Move Forward With 12-Team Proposal By NBC Sports Chicago Staff • Published 2 hours ago. CFP Management Committee to Move Forward With 12-Team Proposal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. College football appears to be getting closer to expanding the playoffs. Download our...