PINEDALE – Imagine being 6 years old, or 9, or 13 – and seeing your creations displayed in a real gallery where people came to admire and perhaps even buy your artwork?. At last week’s artist reception, many Pinedale and some Big Piney kids who participated in Mae Orm’s weekly afterschool art club from November through May were pleased and thrilled to show off their various styles of paintings, stitching, glass mosaics, ceramics – even Raku-fired pottery.