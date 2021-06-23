Report from the Front Lines: It ain’t over ‘til it’s over

The weirdest school year ever ended abruptly. The last day was right there on my calendar, creeping ever closer, but it surprised me still. It felt like I had run off the end of the track. The track team, which has been my social network, disappeared in every direction, many to places I’ll never see. It feels a little lonely. I haven’t unpacked my school backpack. The morning alarm reminder to fill out the covid-symptoms-daily-reporting-form still chimes today. I’m still thinking about homework assignments. I didn’t even actually finish all of my schoolwork.