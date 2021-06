I had an interesting question from a homeowner recently. The client was in the planning stages of a home remodeling project—in this case, the installation of some floor tile and backsplash tile in her kitchen. She was considering hiring a contractor to provide only the labor for the project. She planned on buying all the materials, thereby saving some money by avoiding the contractor’s markup. Her question to me was whether I thought this was a good idea, and could it result in a bad job. It brought to mind a number of possible issues. In general, I shy away from labor-only jobs.