You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. “Would it be possible for you guys to post for me looking for my backpack and laptop? My car was burglarized and my black dell backpack was taken with my $1000+ laptop and my sketch books and art supplies and some personal items were inside. I’ll pay a reward if it gets returned if anyone sees it. My name is on lots of items inside as well. Also it happened on bienterra behind chase back and fedex. And the bag looks like this. And the laptop is a almost new HP omen gaming laptop “