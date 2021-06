After the home-and-home series between the two programs was announced over a decade ago in October 2010, the novel coronavirus outbreak caused the 2020 visit to East Lansing by the Miami (FL) Hurricanes to be canceled. Perhaps the rough matchup for the Michigan State Spartans was nice to avoid in the end for a first year regime under head coach Mel Tucker, but for now the series will be one that does not see the home visit by Miami fulfilled as a result. On another note, fellow SB Nation website Outsports wrote a sad story in 2020 about the Miami football program in 2018 and concerning accusations about homophobia worth mentioning.