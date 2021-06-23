Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch: Now You Have the Bridge, Spock

By Rachel Carrington
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFan music videos are a common thing in the Star Trek community. Most are set to clips from one or all of the series with an attempt to match the lyrics to songs. Some fans take things a little further and parody a particular series with actors taking on the parts of the characters. Library Bards call themselves a nerd parody group that features Bonnie Gordon (ABC’s The Quest), Xander Jeanneret (TBS’ King of the Nerds). While they don’t have a lot of videos created at present, they do have one particular parody that is worth every Star Trek fans’ attention, especially for all those Spock fans.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
292K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Benatar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Watch#Vulcan#Spock Fan#Abc#The Enterprise#The Library Bards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Friday: You can now stream the Disney Pixar film ‘Luca’

U.S. Olympic Trials (9 p.m., NBC) - The US Olympic swimming trials continue tonight, featuring women’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m breaststroke, men’s 200m individual medley, and women’s 100m freestyle. In Track and Field finals, men’s 10000m and men’s shot put. Juneteenth: Together We Triumph - A Soul of a Nation...
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

6 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Movie theaters may be back, but there's still something so comforting about getting cozy, preparing some snacks, and then streaming a film in your own home. Obviously, Netflix has you covered on that front, but what to choose? To narrow things down, we've rounded up this list of some of the most significant additions to the streaming service over the last couple of weeks. Want to watch Liam Neeson drive a truck across a frozen ocean or Kevin Hart be a girl dad? How about a rom-com where the love interest is also the villain? All of that and more are ahead, so read on for some of the best movies new to Netflix the weekend of June 25.
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
MoviesRefinery29

You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Father’s Day

Do the films and shows we watch have a responsibility to be realistic? As a former superfan of The Hills, I’m well aware that keeping it real isn’t a prerequisite — remember the original 2010 series finale? As I watched the camera pan out to Brody Jenner standing on a soundstage, I was rocked to my core. I didn’t think that the MTV classic was a Big Brother-style live feed of Lauren Conrad’s L.A. apartment, but even with contrived plots here and there, I still expected producers would try to make the show as real as possible. After all, it is a reality show. The unabashedly staged ending proved that wasn’t the case.
Gamblingsknr.net

5 Casino Themed Movies You Have to Watch

Sometimes you don’t have the time off work to head to the casino and play a few rounds of blackjack. Or, if you are unlucky, you live in a state where there aren’t any retail casinos within driving distance. But if you’ve got a hankering for the sound of slot...
Comicsfictiontalk.com

Dark Anime Series You Should Be Watching Right Now

Apart from the fun colorful and action-packed anime that Japan has, the country also produces some of the best dark anime. How dark do you want your anime to be? Do you want a lot of bloodshed, lots of death? Do you want the anime and its video game version to deal with grotesque things? What about monsters or twisted psychological tales that show how wicked human beings can be?
TV & Videosredshirtsalwaysdie.com

3 reasons Star Trek should avoid a musical episode at all costs

Star Trek producers are pushing for a musical episode, which is a bad idea. Alex Kurtzman really needs to let the idea of a musical episode die. Star Trek has always had unintended elements of silliness that it’s had to overcome, but rarely have they ever actually been silly. The series is a high-brow commentary on morality at its best and a decent portrayal of real-life interactions at worst. The last thing it’s ever intended to be is silly.
Houston, TXHouston Press

If You Haven't Watched Hacks Then You're Missing Something Spectacular

Hacks is HBO Max’s breakout comedy that follows Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), an aging comedy legend with a Vegas residency and all the money in the world that is by circumstance forced to work with a young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who has been pseudo-black-listed in the writing world for problematic tweets. Ava is hired to help Deborah refresh the material that she has been doing for decades.
TV Shows247tempo.com

The Best Movies and Shows About Weed You Can Watch Online Now

Cannabis occupies an ever-growing presence in American culture. The first songs celebrating marijuana date from the 1920s and their number has grown exponentially since the 1960s. And there’s an entire “stoner” sub-genre in both TV and film, including a slew of recent documentaries and docu-series about cannabis — many of which explore complex issues such as legalization, medicinal use, and the disastrous “war on drugs.” The end result is an epic trove of content that’s often as informative as it is entertaining. (Check out this article to see how much every state can make from legalized marijuana).
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Jayda Cheaves At Pee’s Birthday Celebration

Pretty Girl and Socialite Jayda Cheaves made a grand appearance at Pee’s Birthday Celebration that took place a few days ago! She was the talk of the town and I think she was the best-dressed in the building that took place at the fabulous Fox Theatre! Yes from the laid baby edges, the high ponytail, exquisite makeup job and that gold embellished peek-a-boo cut out dress, yes she ate that look up!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek's William Shatner Had A Classic Response To The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer

There are plenty of great sci-fi franchises out there but, if you ask most people, there are two that likely stand above the rest: Star Wars and Star Trek. The two franchises have devoted fandoms, which can inspire a bit of friendly (and not-so-friendly) trash talk. The most humorous ribbing, though, comes from the stars of the properties. Trek icon William Shatner has no problem making the occasional joke at the expense of the Star Wars franchise and, just recently, he shared a truly classic response aimed at Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
Celebritiesperuzi.xyz

Rock star dead after health battle

Former Skid Row singer Johnny Solinger has reportedly died at the age of 55. The performer passed away on Saturday, about a month after he told fans that he’d been diagnosed with liver failure, according to reports. Skid Row’s official Instagram page posted a tribute to the rocker on Saturday...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Displays Her Curves in a Knitted Top & Tight Jeans in Pics

Jordin Sparks who won in "American Idol" in 2007 proves to be a talented singer and fashionista as she displays her curves in a knitted top and tight jeans. Talented singer and songwriter Jordin Sparks came into stardom during her teenage years. In 2007, she competed in the singing competition, "American Idol" and among multiple contestants, emerged the winner.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
MusicPopculture

Classic Rock Drummer Dead at 70

Classic rock drummer Florian Pilkington-Miksa, who played for English prog-rock band Curved Air, has died at the age of 70. It is reported that he died in late May, following several "bouts of pneumonia. "According to Louder, the band's singer Sonja Kristina confirmed the news of Pilkington-Miksa's death in a Facebook post.
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Horror Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

On the big screen at least, horror can always typically be relied on to post a strong opening weekend. It doesn’t matter in the slightest what the critics say, audiences are never going to grow tired of that visceral thrill that comes with being scared out of your seat, which is why so many widely-panned titles often pull in big numbers before fading from memory in no time at all.