Watch: Now You Have the Bridge, Spock
Fan music videos are a common thing in the Star Trek community. Most are set to clips from one or all of the series with an attempt to match the lyrics to songs. Some fans take things a little further and parody a particular series with actors taking on the parts of the characters. Library Bards call themselves a nerd parody group that features Bonnie Gordon (ABC’s The Quest), Xander Jeanneret (TBS’ King of the Nerds). While they don’t have a lot of videos created at present, they do have one particular parody that is worth every Star Trek fans’ attention, especially for all those Spock fans.redshirtsalwaysdie.com