OIG: CMS lacks protocol to assess networked medical device cybersecurity in hospitals

By Jessica Davis
scmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ protocol for assessing the cybersecurity of networked medical devices in hospital environments fails to impose required standards and lacks consistent oversight, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General report. For its report, networked devices are...

www.scmagazine.com
#Cms#Medical Devices#Hospital Network#Medicare#Oig#Cms#The Joint Commission#Tjc
