Toronto Raptors: What could have been if Chris Bosh didn’t retire early?

Chris Bosh’s new book, Letters to a Young Athlete, is an unconventional memoir with something for every basketball fan, young and old. For young athletes, there is no shortage of places they can turn for advice. Parents, coaches, friends are all available to either praise or criticize them depending on the day. There are also innumerable online sources one can beseech, each of them eager to offer advice about one’s diet, mindset, or training. Yet rarely ever will any of these people have quite the resume of Chris Bosh — an 11 time NBA All-Star, two-time champion, and future Hall-of-Famer — whose new book, Letters to a Young Athlete, consists of a series of dispatches to those trying to carve out an athletic legacy as he did himself.