Olympia Driver Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Cowlitz County

By The Olympian
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Olympia driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 5 near Woodland in Cowlitz County on Tuesday, according to a Washington State Patrol press memo. The collision occurred before 8:45 p.m. as a mid-sized sports utility vehicle traveled southbound on the I-5 near Dike Access Road, Trooper Will Finn said. The driver, a 69-year-old Olympia resident, struck the pedestrian in the center lane and immediately stopped, he said.

