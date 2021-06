The Brookhaven Police Department announced one of its top officers has been named the new chief for the Morrow Police Department. Maj. Renan Lopez de Azua was born in Puerto Rico but grew up in Morrow and graduated from Morrow High School. He is the second Brookhaven officer named police chief for another Georgia city and the first Puerto Rican law enforcement agency leader in the state. Lopez was confirmed by the Morrow City Council at its June 8 meeting and sworn in at its June 22 meeting.