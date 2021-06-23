Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

John McAfee, Software Pioneer, Found Dead In A Spanish Prison Cell

By Bobby Allyn
mynspr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican software pioneer John McAfee, 75, was found dead on Wednesday in a prison cell in Barcelona, Spain, according to McAfee's lawyers. Just hours earlier, a court in Spain had approved the extradition of McAfee to the U.S., where he was set to stand trial on federal tax-evasion charges. Authorities...

www.mynspr.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry King
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Antivirus Software#Guatemala#Software Pioneer#Spanish#American#Mcafee Inc#Officialmcafee#Twitter#Sec#Npr#German#Wbbj#White House#The Cyber Party#The Delphi Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
News Break
IRS
Related
New York City, NYNew York Post

John McAfee died of suicide, autopsy results confirm

Newly released autopsy results confirm that controversial tech tycoon John McAfee committed suicide inside a Spanish prison cell while awaiting extradition to the US. The preliminary coroner’s report confirms the initial determination by local authorities that the eccentric antivirus software creator hanged himself in the prison, the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais reported on Monday.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

John McAfee’s suicide reports raise disbelief, spark conspiracy theories

Often a figure of ridicule within the crypto community thanks to his outlandish predictions as well as being a larger-than-life personality, John McAfee has ceased to be in the spotlight of the crypto community. However, following his alleged “suicide” that occurred in a Spanish prison cell on June 23, tributes have been flowing en masse for the tech savant, who was also an early proponent of digital currencies — especially Bitcoin (BTC) and later Monero (XMR).
Tennessee StatePopculture

John McAfee's Cause of Death Revealed

Controversial computer mogul John McAfee died in a Spanish prison last week, and his cause of death has now been revealed. The New York Post reports that McAfee died by suicide, having been found hanging in the cell by officials. The outlet cited the Spanish-language newspaper El Pais as being the first to report on the autopsy results. It was also reported that McAfee had a suicide note in his pocket when prison guards found him. Details of the alleged note have not been published.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

John McAfee’s family question suicide ruling and call for second autopsy

The death of anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee has been ruled a suicide in a preliminary autopsy, a report by El Pais has claimed.The Spanish newspaper reported that several unnamed sources close to the case said that the medical examination ruled McAfee took his own life before he was found dead in jail on Wednesday.McAfee has been held at the Spanish prison near Barcelona since he was detained last October at Barcelona airport following years on the run from US authorities.The news of McAfee’s death came on the same day that news broke that his extradition to the US had...
Public Safetyleedaily.com

John McAfee Commits Suicide In Spanish Jail

Unconventional antivirus programming company originator John MacAfee was discovered dead of suspected suicide in his jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. On Wednesday, soon after that country’s National Court approved his removal to the United States to confront criminal tax avoidance charges, his legal counsellors said. The Spanish paper El Mundo...
Spainbitcoin.com

John McAfee's Death Ignites 'Dead Man's Switch' Theory — Widow Says He 'Was Not Suicidal'

At age 75, the former antivirus tycoon and cryptocurrency advocate, John McAfee, passed away by reported suicide. McAfee was a wild and charismatic man but prior to his death, he was facing tax-related charges and extradition to the United States. For the last few days, the internet has seen myriad theories and assessments of McAfee’s wild rollercoaster of life and death.
Public Safetyuncrazed.com

Antivirus Creator, John McAfee, Discovered Dead In Prison

John McAfee, 75, was discovered dead in his prison cell after his extradition to the US was approved. According to Reuters the justice department in Catalan believes “everything points” to McAfee taking his own life. McAfee evaded US authorities for years and was wanted in several states for tax evasion...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Mysterious John McAfee Website Appears for Two Days — Whackd Token Climbs Over 700%

Following the death of the former antivirus tycoon John McAfee, an ERC20 token called whackd (WHACKD) has seen its valuation rise significantly. Three days ago, the Ethereum-based coin was swapping for less than a U.S. penny, but then the token skyrocketed by 733% reaching over $0.07 per unit. Moreover, four days ago, a mysterious website showcasing the whackd token popped up on the internet alluding to McAfee’s alleged “contingency plan” with a countdown timer.
Economycryptopotato.com

John McAfee’s Demise a Bottleneck for the U.S. Government’s Asset Recovery Efforts

Following John McAfee’s death, US authorities might find it hard to go after the entrepreneur’s assets. With the death of the eccentric British-American computer programmer and cryptocurrency proponent, John McAfee, the U.S. government could find it difficult to confiscate funds belonging to the tech entrepreneur. Absence of Death Certificate Stalling...
Middle Eastfreenews.live

Saudi prince sentenced to death

Saudi Prince Fahd bin Turki bin Abd Al-Aziz, the nephew of King Salman, was sentenced to death. This is written by the Washington Institute for the Study of the Persian Gulf Countries (Gulf Institute). A military court has found the former commander of the Saudi forces in Yemen guilty of...
San Diego, CAValley News

60 members of alleged San Diego meth ring with Sinaloa Cartel ties indicted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A grand jury indictment was unsealed today charging 60 alleged members of a San Diego-based methamphetamine distribution network with ties to the Sinaloa cartel with federal drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses. Prosecutors say the defendants were part of a ring that smuggled thousands of pounds of meth from the cartel across the border, then distributed the drug ``to dozens of sub-distributors'' in San Diego County, across the United States and even Australia and New Zealand. Drug proceeds were returned to the network's leaders through a variety of means, including bulk cash, structured cash deposits into bank accounts and money transfers through apps like PayPal, Zelle, Venmo and Cash App, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. According to a se.
Miami, FLNewsweek

DeAnna Lorraine Thinks Miami Condo Collapse Was 'Deep State Operation'

A QAnon conspiracy theorist who previously ran for congress has made baseless claims that the condo tower which recently collapsed in Miami, Florida, was actually purposely demolished to target associates of recently deceased antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee. DeAnna Lorraine, who unsuccessfully tried to unseat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from...