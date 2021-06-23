Families, senior swimmers appeal for Oak Ridge pool to stay open

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City leaders say the Oak Ridge Outdoor Municipal Pool will stay open all summer, despite recent confusion about a need to restock its supplies of chlorine. In a recent Oak Ridge City Council vote, one nay stopped the unanimous approval needed to let the city purchase more buckets of chlorine to keep the pool clean. Yet, city leaders now say there are adequate supplies to use until at least mid-July, when council members can vote on a competitive bid supplier for the chlorine. The city says the pool was never in any real danger of closing this season. Yet, the city council maneuver, involving the nay vote from Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn, has renewed concerns and nostalgia for preserving the pool throughout the community.