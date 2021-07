NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Obsess, a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create interactive, shoppable online virtual stores and showrooms, today announced that it has closed a $10 million Series A funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $13.4 million. The new round was led by Jump Capital, with participation from the Venture Reality Fund and WXR Fund. Obsess will use the new investment to accelerate its global expansion and product development efforts and to continue expanding beyond fashion and beauty into additional retail verticals such as home, entertainment and consumer packaged goods.