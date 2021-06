In In re Friend, the Supreme Court today interprets Proposition 66, the 2016 ballot measure that was designed to expedite executions in California, as allowing death row inmates to file additional habeas corpus petitions in situations where at least some of the initiative’s proponents claim the petitions should be barred. The court also concludes, however, that the initiative’s limitation on habeas relief, while not as broad as those proponents want, does apply to petitioners whose first habeas petitions were filed before Proposition 66 took effect.