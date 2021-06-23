Vehicle flips on Allen-Walker Rd.; driver OK

A one-vehicle accident on the Allen-Walker Road Monday afternoon did not seriously injure the driver, Dennis Milton of a Mobile area address. Milton was headed north when he wrecked, rolling his vehicle a couple of times before it came to a stop on its side. He credited his seatbelt and air bags for not being seriously hurt. A southbound log truck managed to avoid the flipping vehicle. The accident happened just south of the Rabbit Creek Road intersection. The Helwestern Fire Department and an Medevac ambulance responded.