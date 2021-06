Hawaii will relax COVID-19 travel and gathering restrictions once its latest vaccination goal is met on July 8, Gov. David Ige announced on Thursday. According to The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the islands are expected to achieve a statewide average of a 60 percent full vaccination rate by early next month. If all goes to plan, out-of-state visitors from the mainland U.S. who have been fully vaccinated (two weeks after final shot) would be allowed to bypass Hawaii's 10-day mandatory quarantine without testing within 72 hours of departure as long as they upload their COVID-19 vaccination records to the state's Safe Travels website and arrive with a hard copy of their CDC vaccination card.