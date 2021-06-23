Grego refuses to comply with City-golf course contract; no audit ordered on how half-million dollars was spent

The City of Devine has issued over a half-million dollars in checks ($553,112) to a private company, Scott and Shirl Grego dba SG Golf Management, and according to City records it was discovered that only $241,724.15 has been accounted for in SG’s expenditure receipts to show how the taxpayer money was spent, leaving $311,387 unaccounted for. After a lengthy meeting packed with golf course homeowners’ and golfers’ emotional praise, demands and thoughts before the city council voted to consider amending the contract to suit Scott Grego’s multiple refusals of “I will not turn in my financials” “no one needs to know how much money I’m making” and demands of “you need to amend the contract” he signed as well as Mayor Cory Thompson on December 12, 2019. For 17 months the Mayor and City Council members have allowed this management company to not turn in required income and expense reports despite multiple pleas from concerned community members at public meetings.