Sheriff Langley Responds to County Legislators

 6 days ago

On June 3, 2021, Legislator Ginny Nacerino, Chairwoman of the Protective Services Committee, sent a memo to Robert L. Langley, Jr. asking him to "participate by audio webinar in the meeting of the Protective Services Committee on June 17, 2021, to discuss the matter" regarding the return of two "marine patrol" boats to the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. However, instead of a discussion, the Protective Services meeting was more akin to a lecture, with Legislators Nacerino and Sullivan taking the opportunity to once again attack the Sheriff's Department which has come to be their practice.

On June 3, 2021, Legislator Ginny Nacerino, Chairwoman of the Protective Services Committee, sent a memo to Robert L. Langley, Jr. asking him to "participate by audio webinar in the meeting of the Protective Services Committee on June 17, 2021, to discuss the matter" regarding the return of two "marine patrol" boats to the New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. However, instead of a discussion, the Protective Services meeting was more akin to a lecture, with Legislators Nacerino and Sullivan taking the opportunity to once again attack the Sheriff's Department which has come to be their practice. Specifically, Chairwoman Nacerino accused the Sheriff's Office of not acting in good faith by putting vessels on "both the Hudson and Lake Mahopac" and "blatantly" defying Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell and the Putnam County Legislature. Additionally, Legislator Neal Sullivan accused the Sheriff of being "unprofessional" and disregarding the intent of the legislature.
