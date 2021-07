My mom is a licensed physical therapist, and when I was growing up, she was always around. When my sister and I were younger she stayed home full time and as we got older, she worked in a way that gave her flexibility, opting to do at home health care as opposed to working in an office. And when my brother came along, nine and a half years after I was born, she continued working either part-time or with individual clients. Watching my mom figure out how to work in health care while never missing a piano recital, ballet recital, school field trip, dinner time or bedtime showed me I, too, could work and be a mom.