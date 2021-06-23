W Series returns with innovative team structure and alongside Formula One

RFactor announces new series for all those who want to show their driving skills. In turn, we have great prizes for the best drivers. Official announcement below. Drivers and teams, get ready for the Formula Pro and Formula Challenge series! Just like the GT Series, this will become a recurring rFactor 2 series. The best teams will compete for the title in Formula Pro, with over $25,000 in prize money! Formula Challenge is the place to hone your skills, rise to the top and claim a seat in Formula Pro Season 2!