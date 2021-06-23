Cancel
W Series returns with innovative team structure and alongside Formula One

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-female W Series has announced it is to introduce a new team competition for 2021. The championship’s second season begins on Saturday as a support race to the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. As well as partnering with Formula One, which will host all eight of its races, the series is to transition this year by introducing new liveries and partners in an innovative expansion of its structure and funding.

