CrowdView with BOP Technology from The Video Call Center Delivers Extensive Creative Control over Remote Participants and Virtual Audiences for Live TV and Events

By PRWeb
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Virtual crowds are more engaged and more naturally incorporated in live TV, corporate events, and awards shows. The Video Call Center, LLC (VCC) announced today the general availability of CrowdView™ with BOP™, a significant expansion of the company’s industry-leading live virtual audience system. CrowdView delivers the reaction shots and cheers that fuel live TV and events, regardless of where audience members are located. The new BOP technology lets producers single out individual panelists to be displayed full-screen and allows virtual participants to interact directly with the cast and other audience members.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Live Tv#Bop#Smartphone#Tv Stations#Crowdview#Bop Technology#Llc#Vcc#Bop#The Kelly Clarkson Show#Nba Center Court#Saas#Service#Caller Cloud#The Video Call Center#Ip Video#Japan Patent 0149126001#Nbcu#Major League Baseball
