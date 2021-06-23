Distressed by stress

THE STORE – Just nipped in to buy a few things: anti-depressant, case of vodka, a book on self-hypnosis, but everyone is looking at me strangely. When a woman noticed I was coming down her aisle, she abruptly turned and ran away. A father and son backed up several paces before running out the door. Why? It’s because I suffer from PPS, or Post Pandemic Stress. Oh, sure, others may just pick up where they left off before March of 2020, when Dr. Anthony Fauci officially kicked off the Covid-19 season by throwing out the first syringe. Not me. I still wear three masks, which is probably why everyone here in the Salvation Army Gift Shop is looking at me with those frightened stares. They are maskless, defying all warnings from experts on the matter and, instead follow the advice of Gov. Greg Abbott who said, “True Texans don’t fasten their seatbelts, don’t obey speed limits and don’t wear masks,” or something along those lines.