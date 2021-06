Patients undergoing a surgical procedure in Mississippi can feel apprehensive before their procedure. All surgeries from the quick and minimally invasive to the most in-depth come with their potential implications and risks. Out of all the dangers a patient could face as a result of their surgery, medical errors should not be one of them. When you meet with your doctor and it is determined that you need some type of surgery, they are going to discuss with you the negative aspects of the procedure that could result and that you need to be aware of. They will also tell you how common these issues are. What is not included in their list of possible side effects, is human error and mistakes they could make while they are performing the surgery.