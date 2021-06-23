Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

W Series to become a team-based championship from 2022

By Alan Baldwin
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNIU9_0adUtiJn00
Motorsports - W Series - Brands Hatch - Brands Hatch, West Kingsdown, Britain - August 11, 2019 Jamie Chadwick of Great Britain in action during the W Series race REUTERS/Matthew Childs/File Photo

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - The all-female W Series, which is supporting Formula One at eight grands prix this year, will become a team-based championship from 2022 as a result of strong sponsor interest, organisers said on Thursday.

Drivers will continue to race with identical machinery, however, with cars prepared and maintained by W Series Engineering.

The series, whose second season starts at Austria's Red Bull Ring this weekend and which has the ultimate aim of helping a woman race in Formula One for the first time since 1976, currently provides cars to the drivers individually.

The women racers, selected on merit, pay nothing for their seats and compete for a total prize fund of $1.5 million.

The new team structure will see driver pairings representing a number of new sponsors including German sportswear company Puma.

"It transforms the business, it's bringing in money in order to create a sustainable business," W series founder and chief executive Catherine Bond Muir told Reuters.

She said putting on the series cost tens of millions of dollars but the link-up with Formula One provided a global stage and a "quality stamp" for sponsors.

"Going forward we are going to be sustained by our partners coming in. We can have long-term planning and grow the business much better. For me this is possibly our most important announcement," she added.

"It is well documented how women's sport has been more affected than men's sport during the pandemic. I think one of the great things about what we're announcing is that it demonstrates we're bucking that trend."

Bond Muir said there would be a teams championship in future but not a constructors' one, because W series wanted to ensure a level playing field.

Teams would not be allowed to charge the drivers any money or force them to bring sponsorship in order to secure the drive, as happens in other junior series.

Bond Muir envisaged a scenario where teams could be competing for the services of a driver, and that would be encouraged.

"We want the drivers to earn money so if there was competition and they got the best driver because they were paying more money, from my point of view that's all good," she said.

"What we're helping to do is empower female drivers and get money for them. We've still got our prize money this year...but going forward if teams wanted to come in and pay a lot of money for a particular driver then I'd personally welcome that."

Britain's inaugural W Series champion Jamie Chadwick will represent the Veloce team, with whom she already has a relationship.

The series did not race last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic after starting in 2019 alongside the German Touring Car championship (DTM).

Bond Muir said the first year had focused on explaining the rationale for the series, and the second was about survival and getting the deal with Formula One.

"This year has been about financial security and has got to be now about audience growth and spreading the brand of W Series throughout the world," she said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Chadwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#W Series Engineering#German#Puma#Veloce#Dtm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportssportspromedia.com

W Series introduces team structure

Veloce, Puma, Bunker Racing all to run teams in 2021. W Series to debut unofficial points championship in 2021. All championship cars to be mechanically identical. Female single seater motorsport series W Series will become a team-based competition in 2022 and beyond. This move has been motivated by a strong...
MotorsportsForbes

W Series Racing Championship Business Model Provides New Opportunities For Female Racers

Across the globe, efforts have been placed on equalizing women’s sports. Formula racing is no exception. Both in the racing paddock and driver’s seat, from Susie Wolff to Claire Williams and Sara Price to Sabré Cook, car racing has become more inclusive than it ever has been before. The recently launched W Series, a female-only free-to-enter racing championship, eliminates the financial barriers that have historically prevented female drivers from progressing up the ranks of motorsports.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Bond Muir: W Series has “come back stronger” with new team structure

In 2020 the championship was gearing up for its much-anticipated second season when the world ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of embarking on a reduced or rescheduled calendar as Formula 1 and other support series did, the series switched to an Esports League, keeping drivers and fans engaged.
MotorsportsThe Guardian

W Series returns with innovative team structure and alongside Formula One

The all-female W Series has announced it is to introduce a new team competition for 2021. The championship’s second season begins on Saturday as a support race to the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. As well as partnering with Formula One, which will host all eight of its races, the series is to transition this year by introducing new liveries and partners in an innovative expansion of its structure and funding.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Rossi rejoins Taylor, Albuquerque and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 team for the third endurance battle of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series

Brownsburg, Ind. (June 22, 2021) – The current IMSA WeatherTech Championship points leaders will look to extend their lead this weekend at Watkins Glen International for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen. Alexander Rossi will return to the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 alongside full-time co-drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque at the 3.4-mile, 11-turn permanent road course located in Watkins Glen, New York.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Styria W Series: Powell takes maiden pole ahead of Moore

The Brit, who finished third in the championship in 2019, set a 1m28.964s in her Racing X sponsored machine to top the timesheet at the Red Bull Ring. It was her first pole in the series, which took 2020 off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Powell took podiums at each of the four races she finished last season, with her maiden win coming at the season finale at Brands Hatch.
Motorsportsracer.com

Powell completes dominating weekend to win W Series opener

Alice Powell made it back-to-back W Series victories with a decisive performance in the first race of the 2021 season in Austria. Nearly 700 days after winning the final race of W Series’ inaugural season at Brands Hatch in August 2019, the 28-year-old, driving for the Racing X team, led all the way from pole position to the checkered flag — and recorded the fastest lap — to complete a clean sweep at the Red Bull Ring where she also topped Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions.
Motorsportsagirlsguidetocars.com

What Drives Her: Abbie Eaton Races into Pride Month with the W Series

Abbie Eaton never realized she might be treated differently as an LGBTQ+ woman competing in motorsport. In fact, having grown up at the track with a family deeply invested in racing, Abbie says she developed quite the tomboy attitude. It was only when she came out as gay that she had any reservations about how she might be treated—but in her personal life, not so much at the track.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Styria W Series: Powell takes lights-to-flag win in opener

The Brit, who won the 2019 season finale at Brands Hatch and finished third in the drivers' standings, started as she meant to go on in her Racing X-sponsored car with a decisive victory in Austria at the first race of the season. In a race peppered with collisions and...
MotorsportsMotorAuthority

Verstappen dominates 2021 Formula One Styrian Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the Styrian Grand Prix, held at Austria's Red Bull Ring. Verstappen started the race on pole and was never really unsettled, despite Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton starting next to him. Hamilton eventually crossed the finish line in second, a distant 35 seconds behind Verstappen.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The forgotten path that W Series is following in Austria

W Series is making its debut on the Formula 1 bill at the Red Bull Ring this weekend and you might think that this is the first time an all-female line-up has graced the same asphalt as a Grand Prix. But, as we’re not even through the first paragraph of an article about women-only GP supports, you are right to think that the brainchild of Catherine Bond Muir is only the latest in a long and surprising line of them.
Motorsportsracer.com

Powell takes W Series pole in Austria

Alice Powell made the perfect start to the 2021 W Series season by taking the first pole position of her W Series career for the opening round in Austria. The 28-year-old continued where she left off 685 days ago — when she won the last race of W Series’ inaugural season at Brands Hatch in August 2019 to ssecure third place in the championship — with a flawless display on Friday at the Red Bull Ring, where she topped both the practice and qualifying sessions for her Racing X team.
MotorsportsBBC

W Series to race alongside Formula 1 for 2021 season

It has been almost 700 days since the last race of W Series, but on Saturday the lights will go out on an exciting new season. This year the female-only championship will share the global stage with Formula 1 as it provides eight support races at grand prix weekends. Britain's...
MotorsportsESPN

Alice Powell wins W Series season opener in Austria

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Alice Powell won an eventful season-opening race of the W Series on Saturday. The British driver, who was also fastest in Friday's practice and qualifying, led from start to finish in the race full of collisions and spins on the track of Formula One's Styrian Grand Prix.
Motorsportsracer.com

Catching up with W Series’ Sabre Cook

She’s an open-wheel racer, an engineer, and was born into the sport, which makes Colorado’s Sabre Cook a fascinating representative for the USA as she embarks upon her second season in the W Series this weekend in Austria. “My father used to race Motocross and Supercross professionally back in the...
Motorsportsbaltimoregaylife.com

W Series: Betske-Visser starts fourth at Red Bull

Betsky Visser will start fourth in the first race of the W Series, the women’s racing talent category. The Dutch led a time of 1:29.212 at the Red Bull Circuit in Austria. The fastest was Alice Powell from the UK with a score of 1,28,964. Defending champion Jimmy Chadwick starts eighth. For the first time, the W series supports Formula 1. The car used is the Tatuus F3T-318, a car that can be seen in Formula 3.
MotorsportsPosted by
WDBO

Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season

SPIELBERG, Austria — (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won half of the races this Formule One season. And if that wasn't worrying enough for his rivals, his car keeps getting faster and faster. The championship leader dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to win back-to-back races...