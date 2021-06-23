48 people charged, man has his throat slit, & more at ‘Redneck Rave’ in Kentucky

A ‘Redneck Rave’ in Kentucky last weekend has left dozens injured and 48 people charged after a 5-day, alcohol-fueled catastrophe. Organizers claim that 20,000 tickets were sold to the event in the small town of Mammoth Cave in Kentucky last week, which led to dozens of injuries, arrests, and more. Among the incidents, one man had his throat slit by a friend after a drunken fight, a man choked a woman until she passed out, and a man driving a side-by-side at the festival also ended up with a log impaled in his abdomen.