Tucked away on one of the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, the world's last stone-age tribe has been living in isolation for thousands of years. The Sentinelese tribe is a small group of people anywhere between fifteen to 500 (it is not known the exact number), who have managed to maintain distance from the real world for almost 60,000 years. They live on a forested island called North Sentinel, which is approximately the size of Manhattan, and have resisted any outside contact.